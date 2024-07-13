iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA) Trading Up 0%

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 1,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.
iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000.
About iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF
The iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (IBIA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2024. The fund will terminate in October 2024 IBIA was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.