iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 110.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,398 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 4.1% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $90.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,704. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.12.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

