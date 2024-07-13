iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by LPF Advisors LLC

LPF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.29. 4,824,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,455. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

