iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,974,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,198,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,132 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVV stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $563.04. 2,778,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,595. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $539.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $566.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

