iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IBB traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.03. 2,007,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,210. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.32. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $146.34.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

