iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Lowered by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

