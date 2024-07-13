ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 340.9% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ioneer Trading Down 0.5 %

IONR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 9,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,450. ioneer has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $9.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

Get ioneer alerts:

About ioneer

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.