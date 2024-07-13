ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 340.9% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
ioneer Trading Down 0.5 %
IONR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 9,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,450. ioneer has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $9.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.
About ioneer
