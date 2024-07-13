Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

