Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.