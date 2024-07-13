Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 100,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 70,880 shares.The stock last traded at $53.55 and had previously closed at $51.84.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $767.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 335.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $238,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

