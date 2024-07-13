Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.28

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36.

Get Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 138,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.