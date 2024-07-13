Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,488,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,147. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.57.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

