Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 5.9% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $494.82. 37,109,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,653,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.36. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

