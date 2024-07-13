Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 18.34% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QQJG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.60. 180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0469 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

