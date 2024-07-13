Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Up 192.9% in June

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 192.9% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,391. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
