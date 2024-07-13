Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Up 192.9% in June

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 192.9% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,391. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,195,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

