Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,341. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $39.99 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $75.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1934 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

