Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the June 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,518. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
