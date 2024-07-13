Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the June 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,518. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,089 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

