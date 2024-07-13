Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.32.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $444.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,739. The stock has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.08 and a 200 day moving average of $390.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

