Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $106.55 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.84 billion and $106.55 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $8.24 or 0.00014057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00044346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010578 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,648,689 coins and its circulating supply is 466,159,350 coins. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

