International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 197.29% and a net margin of 9.14%. Analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile



International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

