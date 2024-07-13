Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.11.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $129.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.77. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

