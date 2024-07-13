Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.06. 12,200,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 46,900,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

