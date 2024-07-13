Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes $205,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after buying an additional 263,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,551,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,003,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Argus decreased their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.