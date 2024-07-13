Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 500 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. 14,950,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,538,871. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.63.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

