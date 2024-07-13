Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.04. 472,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,730. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.38. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

