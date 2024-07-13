Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 108 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,578,574. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,361,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,582,574. The firm has a market cap of $398.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.70. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

