Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Sells $97,200.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.93.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in WEX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

