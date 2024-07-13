Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 96,000 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $3,336,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,631,593.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $3,286,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $2,831,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $3,629,760.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,512,553.84.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,720,223.22.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,274,481.94.

Samsara Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:IOT opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -75.02 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

