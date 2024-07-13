Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Director Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $16,371.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,440.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Couchbase Stock Down 0.3 %

Couchbase stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $874.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The company had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 8,574.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 40,808 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BASE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

