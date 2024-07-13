Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $17,532,750.75 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $17,532,750.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,914,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,278,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, June 24th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $17,155,441.80.

On Monday, June 10th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $16,990,441.25.

On Thursday, May 30th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.78 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.44.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

