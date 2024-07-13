Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Purchases £5,087.76 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OITGet Free Report) insider Arabella Cecil acquired 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £5,087.76 ($6,516.92).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:OIT opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.24) on Friday. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 133 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 176 ($2.25). The stock has a market cap of £212.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2,908.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.70.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.