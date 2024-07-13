Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Acquires 80,550.00 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider Matt Mcgraner bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 5.37 per share, with a total value of 80,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately 431,672.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matt Mcgraner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Matt Mcgraner acquired 5,000 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 4.74 per share, with a total value of 23,700.00.

NXDT stock opened at 6.22 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 4.67 and a fifty-two week high of 13.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 357,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 146,102 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 410,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 149,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 317,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

