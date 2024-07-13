Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Director Buys $64,144.30 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) Director Mark Zeitchick bought 58,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,144.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,160.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Elliman Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DOUG opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 209,393 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 55.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 103,605 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 116.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 423,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

