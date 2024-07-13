Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires 25,121 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 25,121 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $837,785.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,045,647 shares in the company, valued at $234,972,327.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Wednesday, July 10th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $3,291,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 60,722 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $1,903,027.48.

On Friday, July 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 475,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of Appian stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.48. Appian Co. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $52.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative return on equity of 204.82% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APPN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,824,000 after acquiring an additional 147,785 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Appian by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 236,230 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.