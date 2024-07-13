InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.37 million.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 1.2 %

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

Shares of IPOOF stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Featured Stories

