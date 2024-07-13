Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Short Interest Update

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the June 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 468,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INZY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Up 1.8 %

Inozyme Pharma stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,704. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $318.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

