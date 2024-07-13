Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Shares Acquired by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 465.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $263,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.2 %

NJAN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. 4,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $255.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

