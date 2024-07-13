Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.8% per year over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 460,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,614. The stock has a market cap of $264.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

