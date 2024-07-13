Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling stock. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. ( NYSE:ICD Free Report ) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned 3.84% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

