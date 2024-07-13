Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
