Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 346.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Incitec Pivot Stock Performance

Incitec Pivot stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Incitec Pivot has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Incitec Pivot Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.87%. Incitec Pivot’s payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

