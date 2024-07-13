Inchcape (LON:INCH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $727.60

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 727.60 ($9.32) and traded as high as GBX 809 ($10.36). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 809 ($10.36), with a volume of 221,493 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.45) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.09) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.32) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 788.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 728.23. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,261.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.09), for a total value of £116,001.48 ($148,586.50). In other Inchcape news, insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.09), for a total transaction of £116,001.48 ($148,586.50). Also, insider Alison Platt purchased 12,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,936.89 ($128,009.34). 14.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

