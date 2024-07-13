Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGTA remained flat at $11.34 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. Inception Growth Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inception Growth Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.