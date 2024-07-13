Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $180.00 at Piper Sandler

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $169.29 on Thursday. Impinj has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $175.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.32, for a total value of $811,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,987,419.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.32, for a total transaction of $811,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,474 shares in the company, valued at $46,987,419.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total value of $153,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,197,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,514,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,098,088 shares of company stock worth $167,776,596. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Impinj by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Impinj by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Impinj by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

