Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.20.

ITW stock opened at $245.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.33.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 364.6% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 177.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

