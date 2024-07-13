IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($2.58) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.58) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.17). The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDYA stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 500,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 61,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29,536 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,299,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Stories

