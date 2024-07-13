ICON One Day Volume Tops $3.06 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $146.95 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
About ICON
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,008,019,106 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,008,007,668.702861. The last known price of ICON is 0.14522802 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,334,544.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
