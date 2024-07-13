ICON One Day Volume Tops $3.06 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $146.95 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,008,019,106 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,008,007,668.702861. The last known price of ICON is 0.14522802 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,334,544.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

