Ibstock (LON:IBST) Hits New 52-Week High at $188.00

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 188 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 186.50 ($2.39), with a volume of 1148233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.80 ($2.35).

IBST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ibstock from GBX 143 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 155.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £753.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3,840.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other Ibstock news, insider Chris McLeish sold 29,893 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.00), for a total value of £46,633.08 ($59,732.39). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

