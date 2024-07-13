i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at CIBC

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $4.25 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.
i-80 Gold Price Performance
IAUX opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $348.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.42. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.33.
i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 115.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that i-80 Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than i-80 Gold
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.