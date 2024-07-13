i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at CIBC

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $4.25 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

IAUX opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $348.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.42. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 115.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that i-80 Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the first quarter valued at $10,746,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its stake in i-80 Gold by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,954 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in i-80 Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,901,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 828,832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in i-80 Gold by 1,365.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 190,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

