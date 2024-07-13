Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBANM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. 7,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3563 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

