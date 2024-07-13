H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

NYSE:HRB opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

