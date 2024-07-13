Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,499,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.54. 52,886,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,430,355. The company has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
